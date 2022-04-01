Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Grows By 33.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

