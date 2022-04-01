Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Grows By 33.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

