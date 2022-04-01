Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Declines By 18.5%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 545,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 729,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.