Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Increases By 43.6%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

