Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 16.7%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 494,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.