Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Rises By 22.7%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

CMS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 44,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,050. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

