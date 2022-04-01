Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 22.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

KOF traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 109,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,486. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

