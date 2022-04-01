Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Declines By 19.1%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codex DNA by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

