Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expands By 41.8%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $736.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

