Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Declines By 30.4%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.10. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Datasea had a negative net margin of 79.04% and a negative return on equity of 233.06%.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

