Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Declines By 25.6%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 250,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,477. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,309,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 974,946 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter worth $12,722,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,011,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,811 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth $9,900,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth $8,063,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to merge with EO Charging, a company that provides technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.