Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Declines By 22.8%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, cut Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 71,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

