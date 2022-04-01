Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expands By 22.7%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. 1,030,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

