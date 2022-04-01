Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Drops By 16.4%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
