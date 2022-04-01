Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Drops By 16.4%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

