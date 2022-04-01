Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Declines By 30.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 15,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 2,006,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,204. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -276.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

