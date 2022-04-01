Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Grows By 33.3%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hawks Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 106,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Hawks Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,186,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

