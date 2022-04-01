Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Grows By 35.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

