Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Drops By 16.3%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $949,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $23,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $902,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.