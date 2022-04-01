Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 25.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE BTO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.