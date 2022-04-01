Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 25.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BTO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.88.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
