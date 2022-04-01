Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 42.6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $148,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. 802,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,210. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.