Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Drops By 27.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 717,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,189.48. 404,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,734. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.60 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,301.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.