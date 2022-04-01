Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 31.6%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MITQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 72,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,515. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

