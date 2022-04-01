Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Grows By 45.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,038,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 1,405,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.22.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.