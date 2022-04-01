Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Decreases By 18.5%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,360,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 50,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. 1,580,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,622,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

