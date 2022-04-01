Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Declines By 25.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PTRUF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday.
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petrus Resources (PTRUF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.