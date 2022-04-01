Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rises By 39.0%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 741,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 236,600 shares of company stock worth $1,043,306.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.