Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Declines By 23.3%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

RMGGF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

