Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Increases By 47.0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 3,291,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

