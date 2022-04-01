Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Increases By 41.1%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 521,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.