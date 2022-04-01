Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Grows By 31.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

SONM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 861,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,733. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.15.

SONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

