Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Grows By 31.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.