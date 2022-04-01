Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Decreases By 20.9%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $76.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

