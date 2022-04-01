Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Declines By 27.0%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TWNI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

