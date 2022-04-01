Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HIX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.