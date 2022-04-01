Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

