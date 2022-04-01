Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €71.10 ($78.13) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

ETR:SHL opened at €56.24 ($61.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.99 and a 200 day moving average of €59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

