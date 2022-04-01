Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sientra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sientra by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

