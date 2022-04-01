Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.27. 4,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.77. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $207.86 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

