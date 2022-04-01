Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

