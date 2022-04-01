Signaturefd LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

