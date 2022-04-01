Signaturefd LLC Purchases 661 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

