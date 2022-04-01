Signaturefd LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 1,794.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000.

SPHB opened at $75.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

