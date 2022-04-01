Siltronic AG Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Siltronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.99. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

