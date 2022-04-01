Simmons Bank Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 240,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 432,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,124. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

