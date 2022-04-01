Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 16,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

