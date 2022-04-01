Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,801. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.