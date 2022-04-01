SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.63.
Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.
In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.