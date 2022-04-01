Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

