SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,525. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $16,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

