SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $27.03

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $26.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 6,674 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

