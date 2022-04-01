Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skillz and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 3.20 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.67 Core Scientific N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50 Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Core Scientific has a consensus target price of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.56%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

